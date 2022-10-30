BJP conspiring to sideline Azam Khan, lodging false cases against him: Samajwadi Party

A day after senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan lost his state Assembly membership following his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case, party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the BJP was conspiring to sideline the former Rampur Sadar MLA in politics.

Akhilesh accused the BJP government of targeting Azam by lodging false cases against him. In a statement on Saturday, Akhilesh said since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, its action against Opposition leaders has been unabated and false cases were being lodged to malign their image. He also said the BJP was treating SP leaders like “enemies”.

“Rampur’s popular socialist leader Mohammad Azam Khan is the main target of the BJP government. False cases are being lodged against him every day and he is being troubled in every manner,” Akhilesh said in the release.

“Azam sahab BJP sarkar ki aankhon me khatakte hain (Azam saheb is an eyesore for BJP) …because he is a strong opponent of communal forces and as he was committed to democracy and socialism. BJP leaders felt uncomfortable in the Vidhan Sabha with his (Azam) sharp arguments and statements. Hence, they hatched a conspiracy against him,” he said.

“The BJP hated Azam Khan because he established Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur for the growth of youths of that region. Rather than praising his work, the BJP government is destroying that university.”

The SP chief added that the BJP should remember that the ruling side and the Opposition have equal roles in the democracy. He added that BJP’s conspiracy to sideline Azam in politics will backfire and the public will never tolerate the party’s “immoral behavior’.

BJP UP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “It appears that Akhilesh Yadav has no trust in the judiciary and the constitution. Because Azam Khan has faced action following the order of the a court and as per the rules. BJP and its government has no interference.”

Khan was convicted in a hate speech case lodged in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and sentenced to three years in prison. Khan was later granted bail by the Rampur MP/MLA court which heard the matter.