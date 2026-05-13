BJP chalks out campaign calendar for cadres ahead of 2027 polls

In an attempt to keep its cadre politically engaged through a structured calendar of meetings, the leadership set deadlines for different meeting levels.

With Assembly elections just a year away, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP on Tuesday held a meeting of its regional presidents, district presidents, and district in-charges to chalk out the poll strategy.

The meeting, chaired by state unit chief Pankaj Chaudhary and attended by the party’s state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh in Lucknow, focused on booth-level consolidation, cadre mobilisation and expansion in weaker electoral pockets to secure a mandate “bigger than 2017” Assembly elections.

In an attempt to keep its cadre politically engaged through a structured calendar of meetings, the leadership set deadlines for different meeting levels.

Dharampal Singh directed that district committee meetings be held between the 1st and 15th of every month, mandal meetings in the first week, shakti kendra meetings in the third week and booth meetings in the final week alongside the Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme.