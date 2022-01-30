scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 29, 2022
BJP candidate proposer shot dead in Mathura

🔴 Calling it a “political” murder, the minister said Singh, the Paigaon pradhan, had no enmity with anyone.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
January 30, 2022 3:38:27 am
(Representational)

One of the proposers of BJP candidate and state Cabinet minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary was shot dead in Kosi Kalan area of Mathura on Saturday morning. The unidentified accused are at large.

The victim, Ramveer Singh, who had proposed the name of Chaudhary as a poll candidate from the Chhata seat, had gone to a temple with his associate when assailants fired four shots, killing him on the spot, 8 kilometres from his Paigaon village.

Calling it a “political” murder, the minister said Singh, the Paigaon pradhan, had no enmity with anyone.
On hearing about the incident, local residents blocked the Agra-Delhi national highway and demanded strict action against the assailants.

The blockade was lifted after officials promised strict action. No FIR has been lodged in the case so far.

