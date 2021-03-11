Uttar Pradesh BJP announces members of new state working committee; PM, CM permanent invitees

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Four days ahead of its state working committee meeting, the BJP on Thursday announced its new panel comprising 323 members, 94 special invitees as well as 28 permanent invitees.

The special invitees include Cabinet ministers, MLAs, Rajya Sabha MPs and Lok Sabha MPs. The permanent invitees include Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Kashi region, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Union ministers such as Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri, Sanjeev Balyan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The list also includes veteran leaders like Murli Manohar Joshi and Kesari Nath Tripathi.

Party sources said due representation has been given to different regions as well as sections, including women representatives.

“There are some leaders, who might not be working actively, but have contributed to the cadres and functioning of the party. They are significant guiding forces and have been given place in this committee. Also, due representation has been given to all sections,” said a senior party leader.

Among the special invitee members, the panel will have 19 Cabinet ministers, nine state ministers with Independent charge and 21 state ministers. Seven MLAs, including Archana Pandey from Kannauj and former Minister Anupama Jaiswal, have been roped in. Rajya Sabha MPs such as builder-turned-politician Sanjay Seth, Neeraj Shekar who is the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekar, national spokesperson Sudhanshu Tripathi and former Director General of Police Brij Lal are also in the list of special invitees.

The list of permanent invitees has former Governor and former BJP state president Kesari Nath Tripathi, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Kashi region; Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Kalyan Singh from the Awadh region of the party and Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti from the Delhi region.

Rajkumar Chahar, MP and national president of Kisan Morcha, and other Union Ministers such as Hardeep Singh Puri, V K Singh, Santosh Gangwar, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi have also found places in the list.