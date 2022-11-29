BJP always has some issue with my family: Akhilesh

Hitting out at the BJP for targeting his family, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhikesh Yadav on Monday said that the ruling party has a problem with his family.

“BJP ko bahut takleef rehti hai. Agar parivar alag alag hai toh aarop lagate hain ki dekho yeh log parivar ek nahi kar pa rahe. Jab parivar ek ho jaye toh kehte hain ki yeh log parivarwadi hain. Iss BJP ki bimari ka koi ilaaj nahi hai. Inka yahi ilaj hai ki jyada se jyada vote dalkar inhe harate rahen. (The BJP has a problem with my family. If the family is divided, then the BJP allege that we are not able to unite the family. When the family unites, they call us dynastic. The only treatment of this ailment of the BJP is to defeat them by voting in large numbers),” Akhilesh said at a meeting of party workers in Jaswantnagar Assembly segment of Mainpuri on Monday.

The SP chief has been campaigning for his wife and former MP Dimple Yadav.

SP national secretary Ram Gopal Yadav also hit out at the BJP over their accusations that the SP was indulging in ‘parivarvad’ by fielding Dimple. “They (BJP) have given nothing to the people except false promises, so what will they say? They will speak about Hindus and Muslims or say there is a parivarvad, as if there is no parivarvad in their party,” Ram Gopal told PTI in an interview.

He also termed the Akhilesh Yadav-Shivpal Yadav reunion as enduring, and slammed the BJP for calling it a “drama”. “The BJP people enact dramas, and hence everything to them appears to be a drama. They also perceive the truth and reality as drama. Everything of theirs is false, and is a drama,” the senior SP leader said.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on Monday demanded action against Mainpuri district administration officials who allegedly sent notices to 30,000 party workers over possible breach of peace. The delegation, led by SP national secretary Rajendra Chowdhury, in a memorandum to state Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said: “Over 30,000 innocent party workers have been given notice of CrPC 107/116 by the district administration in Mainpuri.”

Chowdury said restricting party workers without any reason should be taken care of by the Election Commission and it should ensure strict action against the officers concerned.

-With PTI