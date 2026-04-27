Triple murder at birthday party: Accused tries to flee, shot in ‘encounter’ in UP

A day after a dispute over ‘smearing cake’ on the face of a gym trainer during his birthday party in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr left three men dead, police said one of the accused arrested in the case attempted to flee and sustained a bullet injury in a shootout.

According to police, the accused, Mayank Saini, admitted during questioning that he had concealed the weapon allegedly used in the crime on the outskirts of Khurja Nagar, beneath the Agwal flyover.

Early Monday morning, police said they took the accused to the spot.

Circle Officer, Bulandshahr, Shobhit Kumar, said the accused quickly retrieved the hidden weapon and opened fire at the officers while trying to flee. In retaliation, he said the team fired back and Mayank sustained a bullet injury to his leg.