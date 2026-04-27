Triple murder at birthday party: Accused tries to flee, shot in ‘encounter’ in UP

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A day after a dispute over ‘smearing cake’ on the face of a gym trainer during his birthday party in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr left three men dead, police said one of the accused arrested in the case attempted to flee and sustained a bullet injury in a shootout.
According to police, the accused, Mayank Saini, admitted during questioning that he had concealed the weapon allegedly used in the crime on the outskirts of Khurja Nagar, beneath the Agwal flyover.
Early Monday morning, police said they took the accused to the spot.
Circle Officer, Bulandshahr, Shobhit Kumar, said the accused quickly retrieved the hidden weapon and opened fire at the officers while trying to flee. In retaliation, he said the team fired back and Mayank sustained a bullet injury to his leg.
Police overpowered him, recovered the weapon from his possession, and took him to a hospital.
No police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire, officers said.
Police have so far arrested three persons, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused. The other two arrested accused are Naresh Saini and Rupesh Saini, both in their 20s. All three accused are local residents.
A total of 10 persons are named in the FIR.
According to the police, they received information Saturday night that three people had been injured in a shooting incident at a gym on Subhash Road. A police team reached the spot and found three men lying in pools of blood, with gunshot wounds to their heads. They were immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared all three dead on arrival.
The deceased were identified as Amar Saini, 26, Manish Saini, 23, and Akash Saini, 22. All three were members of the same family and worked out at the gym.
During a preliminary inquiry into the murder, police learned that the incident took place during gym trainer Jeetu’s birthday celebration. An argument first broke out between two groups, which suddenly escalated into firing by the trainer and his associates, said the police.
Antariksh Jain, Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, had said the violence broke out when two groups, both belonging to the same community, clashed during the birthday celebration.
Police said all three victims held various odd jobs and were not married. They also suggested that a rivalry and competition for local dominance between the two groups may have led to the escalation.
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