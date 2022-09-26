Birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay: Farmers’ income more than doubled after PM set the target in 2014: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that incomes of farmers have more than doubled since 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the target for his government to achieve a two-fold rise in farm incomes by 2022. The CM added that despite their dependence on nature, the farmers of UP have proved their potential by producing record quantities of foodgrain and the welfare programmes rolled out by the UP government and Centre have helped in increasing incomes of farmers.

The chief minister was speaking during a programme organised to distribute high-yield seed kits to mark the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay in Lucknow.

Talking about the welfare schemes launched for farmers in the state, Adityanath said the government is running campaigns to spread word about them. He directed agriculture department officials to organise camps in every district and publicise the government schemes for farmers.

Along with seed kits, the chief minister also distributed ‘Meri Policy-Mera Haath’ certificates to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and approval letters for setting up solar irrigation pumps to PM Kusum Yojana beneficiaries. Besides, he flagged off 21 tractors for agricultural fields.

He added that BJP’s “double engine government” stands with “annadata” farmers. Adityanath also said that when the world was reeling under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the agricultural sector stood firm. “There were some concerns related to standing crops of wheat, but I assured farmers that they would be getting combine machines. Officials were directed to set up a Covid helpdesk and provide assistance to farmers for harvesting crops and transporting them to purchasing centres. During the pandemic, sugar mills in the country and world were closed. However, all 119 sugar mills in the state were operational. Trade stopped, traffic was disrupted, but one community that continued to work was that of farmers. They provided ration to everyone without discrimination. It was due to their hard work that no one died of starvation during the pandemic,” he added.

The chief minister said his government has completed 36 small and big irrigation projects and provided irrigation facilities for more than 21 lakh hectares of land. “We completed some projects which were pending for 50 years. The Prime Minister dedicated the Saryu Canal Project to the nation in 2021. The project was recommended by the Planning Commission in 1973. Similarly, the plan for the Bansagar Project was prepared in 1971-72. Those who had laid the foundation stone are not there today but we have completed their project,” the chief minister said.

Full Image: CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI Full Image: CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI

He said that his government was providing solar pumps to farmers to reduce their electricity bills.

“We have already halved the electricity bill for farmers — the first time in the state. Now, when they will install solar pumps, the electricity bill will be zero,” Adityanath added.

Emphasising that the government will ensure that farmers don’t have to incur any losses, the CM said that 62 districts of the state have received scanty rainfall this season, while floods have also caused damage to crops over the past 10 days.

He said Rs 876 crore has already been sent as compensation for farmers in 12 districts of the state whose crops were damaged due to floods.