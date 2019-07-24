Bill barring ‘anti-national activities’ on private university campuses tabled in UP Assembly

The much-awaited Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Bill, 2019, which seeks an undertaking from private universities that their campuses will not be used for “anti-national activities”, was tabled in the Assembly Tuesday.

Non-compliance will be deemed as a “major violation” and private universities will face government “action”, stated the Bill, which aims to govern them under a common law. This is among the conditions for setting up a private university.

The Bill also proposes a transparent admission process and a common academic calendar prescribed by the state government. At present, 27 private universities may be regulated by the proposed law. Section 3 (r) of the Bill reads, “To undertake neither to be involved nor to permit anyone to cause or promote anti-national activities inside the campus of the University or under the name of the University. In case of any such activity found in conditions of setting up the University and the Government may take action according to the provisions under this Act.”

While the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Council would be the nodal agency, the Bill gives power to the state government to dissolve the university, if an enquiry finds that the Act has been violated or the university has “ceased to carry out undertaking given under section 3” or there is any fraud.

The proposed law, which was recently cleared by the state Cabinet, recommends that the government may first ask the UP Higher Education Council to conduct a “preliminary inquiry”. If it finds any violation then a proper inquiry may be ordered by an officer or a inquiry committee. On the basis of the inquiry report, if charges are found true then the state government for the purpose of “liquidation” may appoint a three-member interim committee to run the university till the last batch has completed all courses and degrees.

“The State Government shall by a notification in the official gazette, issue an order dissolving the University and from the date of publication of such notification, the University shall stand dissolved,” says Section 7 (iii) of the Bill. The proposed law, among other things, would also give “powers” to the state to “issue directions on policy matters”. In case of dissolution of a university, the assets and liabilities would belong to the sponsoring body only.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the Bill will subsume other Acts related to universities and streamline laws. He said that it would ease implementation of the propose law. The 27 universities that would come under the proposed Act include Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur; Amity University and Sharda University in Noida; Bennett University and Galgotias University and Shiv Nadar University in Gautam Budh Nagar; Mangalayatan University in Aligarh; and Integral University and Babu Banarasi Das University and Era University in Lucknow.