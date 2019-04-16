Bike catches fire on Agra expressway, cops on patrol save family

Personnel in a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) on Sunday saved a family of a couple and their child who were travelling on a bike that caught fire on the Lucknow Agra Expressway in Etawah district.

Advertising

The family was unaware of the fire and three policemen in PRV chased the bike for around four kilometres on the expressway before they overtook it and put out the flames using a fire extinguisher in the van. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media. Uttar Pradesh DGP Om Prakash Singh announced commendation disk to the personnel who were in the 100 PRV 1617.

“We were at our duty point on the highway at around 5.40pm when we saw an Apache bike with a man, his wife and a girl child crossing at a speed of around 90-100 kmph. We noticed fire near the bike silencer which was rapidly spreading due to the wind. We tried to alert the person but he could not hear us. We then started chasing the bike on our PRV. After a chase of around 4 km, we overtook the bike and alerted them,” said constable Vikram Singh, one of the three personnel present on the PRV. The other two were constable Om Singh and constable Amit Vaishla. “The family, on way to attend a marriage, was carrying clothes in a bag. The bag touched the silencer and caught fire due to heat. Luckily the fire didn’t reach the woman’s sari or the bike’s fuel tank,” Vikram said, adding they doused the fire.

Vikram said they feel good when they get appreciation for their work during the 12-hour duty hours. “We have certain points decided for us, but the whole highway stretch of around 13-14 km in Safai area comes under our patroling range. We are vigilant about accidents on the highway and sometimes we even help people if their vehicles break down,” said Vikram adding that he has been with the Dial-100 services since the time it started during the SP government led by Akhilesh Yadav.

He said both the district SSP and the IG range gave certificates to the three constables. Announcing on Twitter a commendation disk to the cops, the DGP said the policemen have displayed “exemplary professional commitment”.