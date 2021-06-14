Bijnor youth killed teen sister for not ending relationship, held: Police

The officiating Station House Officer (SHO) of the station said a team went to the house and seized the body on Sunday morning after the police were alerted about the girl’s death.

A 20-year-old man in Bijnor district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his 15-year-old sister for not ending her relationship with a man from their neighbourhood. The police claimed the family was planning to dispose of the girl’s body when they arrived at the house.

The accused works as a welder in Delhi and returned home three days ago. The police said the minor returned home two days ago after allegedly eloping with a 20-year-old youth from the neighbourhood around two weeks back. The family did not file a complaint after she went missing and searched for her on their own, the police added.

“Deceased’s father in his complaint to the police stated that his son had beaten victim to death. The cause of death can be confirmed only after autopsy. We have arrested the brother in the murder case of his sister,” said the SHO.

During the preliminary probe, the police came to know that the neighbourhood youth with whom the girl had eloped was her distant relative. The girl’s family was against the relationship. “Locals told us that today morning the accused was trying to convince his sister to distance herself from the youth. The girl refused, after which a heated argument took place between them. Suddenly, the accused started thrashing her, following which she suffered serious injuries on fell on the ground. Locals said the accused strangled the victim,” said a police officer.