Bijnor ‘anti-national’ activities FIR: Another accused held in Delhi after return from South Africa, say police

Another accused allegedly part of a network involved in anti-national activities was nabbed soon after he landed at Delhi international airport from South Africa on Saturday, police said. His arrest comes after two other persons were apprehended earlier this month and are currently in jail.

According to police, the accused, identified as Maijul, was one of the persons named in the case lodged at Nangal police station in Bijnor district and a lookout notice had been issued against him and two others identified as Aaquib and Azad.

Maijul was in South Africa while the remaining two are reportedly in Saudi Arabia, police said.

Maijul had landed at Delhi airport on Saturday morning from Africa when authorities alerted them following the lookout notice, Bijnor SP Abhishek told The Indian Express, adding, “He has been brought to Bijnor and undergoing interrogation.”

According to officials, Bijnor police had lodged a case in November last year on charges of acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, criminal conspiracy and possessing illegal weapons under Arms Act and IT Act at Nangal police station. The case was lodged after a video circulated on social media purportedly showing a man carrying weapons, including AK series rifle and heard making threatening statements against India while speaking with another man over Instagram.

The man seen with weapons in the video was later identified as Aaquib, a resident of Mawana area of Meerut district and the other one as Maijul from Bijnor. While Aaquib then was found to be staying in Dubai, Maijul was in South Africa, police said.

The then SHO closed the case stating the assault rifle seen in the video is a toy gun while the grenade is a perfume bottle and hence no serious offence is made out. The SHO had mentioned he spoke with Aaquib through video call who said that the rifle is a toy gun and the grenade actually was a perfume bottle. On the basis of this statement, a closure report was filed and endorsed by the then Circle Officer (CO) before forwarded to the court.

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Meanwhile, UP ATS arrested four terror suspects last month, including two from Meerut and others from Gautam Budh Nagar on charges of planning to plant bombs at Lucknow railway station. One of them identified as Saquib of Meerut reportedly told the ATS team during interrogation that they are linked to the same Aaquib who is allegedly part of a terror network and that Maijul, too, is connected.

Following ATS investigation, it was found the weapons seen with Aaquib in the video were real and the police in Bijnor closed the case hastily without conducting an extensive investigation.

The case was reopened for re-investigation and the SHO was suspended while the CO was removed along with departmental inquiry.

During re-investigation, it was found there were two others who were seen in that video later identified as Azad of Mandawar area and Uvaid Malik of Raipur area, both of Bijnor district.

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Earlier this month, the police arrested Uvaid Malik and Jalal Haider, who are in jail currently.

The Bijnor police arrested Sameer alias Ruhan of Najibabad area of Bijnor on April 15 after he was found to have allegedly been in regular contact with the other accused through Telegram. The police claimed evidence of his alleged involvement in anti-national activities was obtained from his mobile phone.