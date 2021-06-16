Bijnor teen booked under ‘love jihad’ law gets bail

Without giving any view on the merits of the case, Justice Vivek Kumar Singh granted the applicant bail with several conditions. (File)

Nearly six months after his arrest, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a Bijnor teenager who was booked under anti-conversion law and accused of “inducing a girl to elope with him” with the “intention to marry and convert her”.

The girl, a Dalit, was walking back home with the Muslim youth, her former classmate, from a friend’s birthday party in Bijnor district late on December 14 night last year. They were allegedly chased by a group of men, beaten with sticks and questioned. When it became clear that they belonged to different religions, they were allegedly whisked away to a local police station.

The accused was booked under the anti-conversion law and slapped with charges under sections of the SC/ST Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During the hearing on Tuesday, counsels Ramesh Kumar and Ramesh Chandra Yadav on behalf of the applicant argued that he “has been falsely implicated in the present case due to ulterior motive”.

While praying for bail, the lawyers argued that the case has “general allegations”, and that the applicant did not “entice the victim, however, a concocted and false story has been set up by the prosecution whereas the applicant has not committed any offence as alleged”.

Without giving any view on the merits of the case, Justice Vivek Kumar Singh granted the applicant bail with several conditions.