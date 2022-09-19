Bijnor: Suspended cop among 4 held for kidnapping

Pankaj and Danveer were residents of Uttarakhand and Bijnor respectively, while Deepak and Sunil were native to Muzaffarnagar," police said.

A suspended police constable and three others were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly kidnapping a businessman and his servant, and trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from them in Bijnor district, police said.

Police said the accused were identified as police constable Deepak Kumar (28), Pankaj (28), Danveer Singh (34) and Sunil (28). Deepak, who had been posted in Moradabad, was suspended in April last year after a rape case was filed against him, they added. “Also, Sunil had been arrested last year in Moradabad district for impersonating his brother-in-law Anil Kumar and joining the police force as a constable in his place. Pankaj and Danveer were residents of Uttarakhand and Bijnor respectively, while Deepak and Sunil were native to Muzaffarnagar,” police said. “Efforts are on to nab a woman who helped the accused,” a police officer said.