scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Bijnor: Suspended cop among 4 held for kidnapping

Police said the accused were identified as police constable Deepak Kumar (28), Pankaj (28), Danveer Singh (34) and Sunil (28). Deepak, who had been posted in Moradabad, was suspended in April last year after a rape case was filed against him, they added.

Bijnor, Bijnore district administration, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPankaj and Danveer were residents of Uttarakhand and Bijnor respectively, while Deepak and Sunil were native to Muzaffarnagar," police said.

A suspended police constable and three others were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly kidnapping a businessman and his servant, and trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from them in Bijnor district, police said.

More from Lucknow

Police said the accused were identified as police constable Deepak Kumar (28), Pankaj (28), Danveer Singh (34) and Sunil (28). Deepak, who had been posted in Moradabad, was suspended in April last year after a rape case was filed against him, they added. “Also, Sunil had been arrested last year in Moradabad district for impersonating his brother-in-law Anil Kumar and joining the police force as a constable in his place. Pankaj and Danveer were residents of  Uttarakhand and Bijnor respectively, while Deepak and Sunil were native to Muzaffarnagar,” police said. “Efforts are on to nab a woman who helped the accused,” a police officer said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 02:25:35 am
Next Story

Opposition unemployed, at loss for issues: Adityanath to BJP MLAs

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement