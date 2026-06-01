40 booked for namaz on road during Bakrid in UP’s Bijnor

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Forty people have been booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor for allegedly offering namaz on a road during Bakrid on May 28, in violation of government directives prohibiting prayers on public roads.
According to police, the complainant in the case, Inspector Rahul Singh, said Eid prayers were scheduled to be held at the Eidgah on Jalilpur Road and adequate police personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order and ensure security arrangements during prayers.
Police said while prayers commenced at 6.45 am, a group of 30-40 people, who arrived later, allegedly sat down to offer prayers in a public area, occupying the space from the Eidgah gate to one side of the adjoining road.
The complainant stated that police officers informed the group about guidelines issued by the government and apprised them of prohibitory orders in force under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which had been promulgated by the District Magistrate of Bijnor.
The complaint claimed that despite repeated instructions and warnings, the accused allegedly disregarded the directions of the police and proceeded to offer prayers in the public area.
Based on the complaint, police said a case has been registered at Chandpur police station against 15 named individuals and 25 unidentified persons under BNS section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
In a statement in the run-up to the festival last month, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned that no namaz on the road would be allowed and told devotees to pray in shifts. In a veiled remark, he had also asked devotees to control their “numbers (population)”.
Warning against “any form of anarchy”, the CM had said people should offer namaz in shifts if they have limited space and not on roads, as public spaces cannot be blocked in the name of religious activities.
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