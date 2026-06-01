40 booked for namaz on road during Bakrid in UP’s Bijnor

Bijnor Police have booked 40 people for allegedly offering namaz on a public road during Bakrid, saying the prayers violated government guidelines and prohibitory orders. (Representative image)

Forty people have been booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor for allegedly offering namaz on a road during Bakrid on May 28, in violation of government directives prohibiting prayers on public roads.

According to police, the complainant in the case, Inspector Rahul Singh, said Eid prayers were scheduled to be held at the Eidgah on Jalilpur Road and adequate police personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order and ensure security arrangements during prayers.

Police said while prayers commenced at 6.45 am, a group of 30-40 people, who arrived later, allegedly sat down to offer prayers in a public area, occupying the space from the Eidgah gate to one side of the adjoining road.