Bijnor: Pregnant woman, brother shot dead; FIR against husband

A 22-year-old pregnant woman and her younger brother were found dead with bullet injuries in a cane field in Bijnor’s Nizamatpura village on Thursday morning. Their father Veer Singh (55) alleged that his son-in-law Sompal Singh(28) shot dead his daughter Jayvati, who was seven-month pregnant, and son Arvind (20), in an inebriated state late on Wednesday night. Sompal, a resident of Dhamraula village under Noorpur police station in Bijnor, is on the run.

After the bodies were spotted by the local residents Thursday morning, they informed Kotwali police station. An FIR in this connection has been lodged by Veer, according to which, his daughter had come to his place in Nizamatpura village on August 3. On Wednesday night, Sompal came to his place around 10 pm in a drunken state and forced Jayvati and Arvind to accompany him to a local fare, the FIR said.

“When they did not return, we went out to search for them, but in vain and the local people informed us Thursday morning that they have spotted the bodies of my son and daughter in a cane field,” said the father in the FIR.

He added he married off his daughter in April last year. “My daughter and son-in-law were having a strained relationship and on Wednesday night, Sompal, who was under the influence of liquor, got a chance to kill her. My son got married just two months back,” said the father in the FIR.

Vishwajeet Srivastava, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bijnor (Rural), told The Indian Express that they have formed four teams to trace Sompal. “We have also circulated the photos of the accused to all police stations in the district, but so far no arrest has been made. A preliminary inquiry has suggested that he was accompanied by some people when the double murder took place,” Srivastava told The Indian Express.