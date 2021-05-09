Bijnor MLA booked for attending iftar: Police

Bijnor police has booked Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Manoj Paras and several others for allegedly attending an “iftar party” at Saraimeer locality on Thursday amid the lockdown. The matter came to light after photographs and videos of the party went viral on social media, said police.

“We have identified 34 people, including SP MLA Manoj Paras, so far. We are collecting details of other persons who were present at the programme,” said Station House Officer, Nagina police station, K M Dohrey

According to Dohrey, police came to know that an iftar party was organised at the house of one of the Saraimeer area residents on May 5, and which was attended by Paras as well as a few others who had won the panchayat election.

On the basis of information, police lodged an FIR against 34 named and 19 unidentified persons under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). Police also invoked Epidemic Disease Act and Disaster Management Act.