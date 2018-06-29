Bijnor: Brother held at gunpoint, minor gangraped, say police

The brother, along with local residents, found the victim in the forest at around 4.30 am in an unconscious state. (Representational) The brother, along with local residents, found the victim in the forest at around 4.30 am in an unconscious state. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three youths at a village in Bijnor district early Wednesday. Police said the youths reached the victim’s house at around 2 am, held her brother at gunpoint and forced the girl to go with them.

The accused took the minor to a nearby forest where they allegedly raped her and fled the spot. The brother, along with local residents, found her in the forest at around 4.30 am in an unconscious state.

“The girl’s father was not at home when the incident happened. He filed a complaint, and an FIR was registered against three locals who have been identified by the victim. We have sent the girl for a medical examination. The accused are on the run. We are conducting raids to nab the accused,” said Anshu Mali, in-charge of the local police station. He said a case under the POCSO Act has been registered.

