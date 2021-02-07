Bijnor: 27-year-old shot dead by his former friends; four arrested

The arrested youths were produced before a local court which sent them to judicial custody, said Inspector General, Saharanpur Range, Ramit Sharma adding that the National Security Act would be invoked against them.

Tension prevailed at Jhalu town of Bijnor district after a 27-year-old youth was shot dead by a group of youths belonging to another community over a protracted rivalry on Friday. Four youths — Shariq, Shahjad, Shadab and Sehbar (all in their 20s) — have been arrested. Another accused, Asif Abidi, is on the run.

The police said victim Rachit Jat was buying goods from a market where assailants fired at him. He suffered nine bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The police have recovered four country-made pistols allegedly used in the crime. The victim and the accused were former friends before turning into rival over dominance in the area, said Circle Officer, Bijnor, Kuldeep Kumar Gupta.

Sharing the sequence of the firing, the police said Rachit was in the market to buy a gift for his friend. “The accused came from behind and an altercation ensued, resulting in the shootout. They kept firing in the air and threatened others of consequence if anybody informed on them,” said Ravi Chaudhary, a local resident.

One Nazim, a local resident, was detained for allegedly posting objectionable images on social media, said Superintendent of Police, Bijnor, Dharm Veer Singh.

Heavy police force has been deployed at Jhalu, which has a mixed population, to avoid any untoward incident. Assured by the police and district administration, shopkeepers area reopened their shop on Saturday.

Sharma said they were keeping a watch on social media and action would be taken against those who try to disturb communal harmony.

A group of people on Saturday protested against the incident, demanding strict action against the accused and police personnel for alleged delay in reaching the spot. SP Singh denied the delay claim. The protest was called off after senior police officers promised to address the demands.

A resident of Shihora Girdhar village, Rachit had six cases, including attempt to murder, against him, said the police. He was doing odd jobs.

A few days ago, the two groups clashed but differences were ironed out with intervention of some people, said the police.