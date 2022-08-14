Bihar’s political experiment to meet same fate as that of ‘Chacha-Bhatija’ in UP: Dinesh Sharma

August 14, 2022 1:12:36 pm
The countdown for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “political exile” has begun with the JD(U) and RJD joining hands again in the state, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma has said.
He also said that Bihar will witness a repeat of the unsuccessful “Chacha-Bhatija” and “Bua-Bhatija” partnerships in Uttar Pradesh.
Sharma was referring to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s unsuccessful alliances with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) in the 2022 Assembly election and Mayawati of the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
“The countdown for ‘rajnitik vanvaas’ (political exile) of Bihar Chief Minister Kumar has started and it will complete in the next Lok Sabha elections,” former deputy chief minister Sharma told reporters here on Saturday.
Bihar Chief Minister Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had taken oath on Wednesday, a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and some other parties to form the Mahagathbandhan’ government.
