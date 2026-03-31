Bihar cleric who made ‘objectionable remarks’ against UP CM Adityanath’s mother arrested

Two cases have been registered against the accused, Mohammad Salim Qasmi, in UP. (Express Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Police Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old cleric from Bihar for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother during a public meeting in Bihar in 2024.

Police said the matter came to light after a video of the accused’s remarks recently surfaced on social media.

Two separate cases, in Balrampur and Bahraich, have been registered against the accused, Mohammad Salim Qasmi, a resident of Bihar’s Araria district, said Amit Pathak, Inspector General of Police, Devipatan Range. The accused is a cleric at a local mosque in the district.

Police said the case was lodged on charges of promoting enmity between two groups, deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, and statements conducing to public mischief.