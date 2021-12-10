‘Big gift to farmers’: PM to start Saryu canal project tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rs 9,802 crore Saryu Canal National project in Balrampur district in eastern Uttar Pardesh on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement on Thursday after inspecting the project in Shrawasti and Bahraich districts, and said it was a “big gift to the farmers of eastern UP from the prime minister”.

“A grand programme has been organised in Balrampur on December 11 to express gratitude to the prime minister,” the chief minister told reporters.

Adityanath said the project would help around 30 lakh farmers irrigate 14.5 lakh hectares of land in nine districts in the region. The 6,623-km canal system that is linked to the 318-km main canal — it spans nine districts from Bahraich to Gorakhpur, and interconnects rivers such as Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti and Rohini — was extremely important for achieving the goal of doubling the income of farmers, he added.