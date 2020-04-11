Big challenge to bring back work force, say Industrialists

The magistrate said work on the PPEs was started 10-12 days ago. “While people have been selling the kits at higher prices, ours will cost around Rs 600-700 each,” Singh added. (File/Representational Image) The magistrate said work on the PPEs was started 10-12 days ago. “While people have been selling the kits at higher prices, ours will cost around Rs 600-700 each,” Singh added. (File/Representational Image)

Industries have expressed concern over lack of cash flow, unwillingness of labour force to go back to work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and proper identification of essential items and raw materials to be allowed during lockdown during an online interaction between representatives of the industry and the government.

The interaction on Friday, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), focused on challenges and opportunities for industries in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown.

Industries suggested a massive awareness drive to tell masses that healthy and young people can go out to work in low-risk areas once there are relaxations. Industries expressed concern that the “biggest challenge before many companies before they can restart production would be to get back the migrant labourers,” who have gone back to their villages, as there is social pressure not to return.

Principal Secretary, Industries, Alok Kumar, was invited as a panelist. Industries also requested to allow food processing industries to operation maintaining that there is surplus of food items, which might be wasted if food processing industry cannot function. Industry representatives requested that whenever lockdown is opened in the phased manner, there would be need to create massive awareness that healthy and young workforce can go out for work in low risk areas with protective gear.

During the interaction, Managing Director, Kellogg Mohid Anand said, “Around 350 million people may lose jobs in around six months post lockdown. Till now, there has not been any playbook on how we are going to manage this situation.”

