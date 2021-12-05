Big Boost to ‘Make in India’: Govt India-Russia arms unit to be set up in Amethi

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced that an Indo-Russian unit would be set up at Korwa in Amethi to manufacture more than 5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles.

A government spokesperson said the decision would provide a “big boost” to the ‘Make in India’ initiative in defence production. “It will be produced by a joint Indo-Russian venture, approved by the Government of India,” said the spokesperson. The project will be implemented by a special purpose vehicle, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL).

A statement issued by the government said the 7.62 X 39mm caliber AK-203 rifles would replace INSAS rifles, inducted over three decades ago.

“AK-203 assault rifles, with an effective range of 300 meters, are light weight, robust and easy to use modern assault rifles with a proven technology that will enhance the combat potential of soldiers to adequately meet present and envisaged operational challenges. They will enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army in counter insurgency/counter terrorism operations,” read the government statement.

The proposed unit would provide new business avenues to small businesses, thereby generating jobs, said the spokesperson.

He added, “The project marks a significant stride towards making UP a key contributor in the defence manufacturing prowess of India. It may be recalled that the much ambitious project of the Uttar Pradesh government to establish a defence corridor has also come a long way.”