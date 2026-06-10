Two acre plot, 30-year lease: UP-Bhutan ink deal for monastery in Varanasi

The agreement was signed in Lucknow in the presence of Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh and a Bhutanese delegation led by Tashi Peldon, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy. (Express Photo)

Seven months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during his visit to Bhutan that land would be provided in Varanasi for a Bhutanese monastery and guest house, the project began to take shape.

Officials said the Uttar Pradesh government and the Royal Government of Bhutan Wednesday signed a lease agreement for the project, a move that will strengthen Buddhist tourism and cultural ties between the two countries.

Under the agreement, nearly two acres of land in Varanasi has been leased to Bhutan for 30 years at a nominal annual rent of Re 1 for the construction of a Buddhist monastery and guest house that will cater to monks, pilgrims and tourists visiting Sarnath — one of Buddhism’s holiest sites.