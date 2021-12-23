At UP rallies, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slams PM’s ‘Gujarat model’

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “Gujarat model, under which all public assets are sold off to private players”. Baghel made the comments at two public rallies, one in Lakhimpur Kheri and the other here.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, the Chhattisgarh chief minister said, “In this country, two states are being talked about – Gujarat model and Chhattisgarh model. The Gujarat model is of the prime minister… But we are suffering because of the Gujarat model. That all properties are handed to a few people. Be it airports or railways, or the ONGC and steel plants. The land of Gujarat is pure because of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi who led the fight for independence and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who ensured the integration of the country. But now Gujarat has given not two but four people to the country. Two who sell, two who buy. Two are buying while two purchase.”

State Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and other state party leaders were present at the event.

Baghel said, “… The Gujarat model is Ram naam japna, paraya maal apna [With deity Ram’s name on lips, loot others’ wealth]…what is the Chhattisgarh model of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Ajay Kumar Lallu? Soon after the government was formed there, we waived loans worth Rs 9,000 crore. This is the Congress model.”