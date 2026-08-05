What can a 1,000-year-old skeleton reveal about ancient Varanasi? Researchers to find out

On Tuesday, the wooden box was opened and a team of experts specialising in ancient DNA collected samples from the skeleton. (Express Photo)

For nearly 70 years, a human skeleton lay sealed inside a wooden box at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Now, researchers have opened it, hoping its bones can reveal more about who lived in Varanasi nearly 1,000 years ago.

The skeleton was recovered during excavations at Rajghat, an archaeological site in the middle Ganga Valley, in 1957 and has remained in the custody of BHU’s Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology ever since.

On Tuesday, a team of experts specialising in ancient DNA collected samples from the skeleton for genetic and bio-archaeological analysis.

The skeleton was recovered during excavations at Rajghat, an archaeological site in the middle Ganga Valley, in 1957. (Special arrangement) The skeleton was recovered during excavations at Rajghat, an archaeological site in the middle Ganga Valley, in 1957. (Special arrangement)

Why was the box opened now?

It was the department head, Professor M P Ahirwar, who took the lead to reopen the box and examine the skeletal remains. He approached Professor Gyaneshwar Chaubey of BHU’s Department of Zoology.