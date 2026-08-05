What can a 1,000-year-old skeleton reveal about ancient Varanasi? Researchers to find out

The skeleton, believed to be about 1,000 years old, was preserved in a wooden box at Banaras Hindu University since its discovery at the archaeological site of Rajghat.

Written by: Manish Sahu
5 min readLucknowUpdated: Aug 5, 2026 07:31 PM IST
The skeleton was recovered during excavations at Rajghat, an archaeological site in the middle Ganga Valley, in 1957. (Special arrangement)On Tuesday, the wooden box was opened and a team of experts specialising in ancient DNA collected samples from the skeleton. (Express Photo)
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For nearly 70 years, a human skeleton lay sealed inside a wooden box at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Now, researchers have opened it, hoping its bones can reveal more about who lived in Varanasi nearly 1,000 years ago.

The skeleton was recovered during excavations at Rajghat, an archaeological site in the middle Ganga Valley, in 1957 and has remained in the custody of BHU’s Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology ever since.

On Tuesday, a team of experts specialising in ancient DNA collected samples from the skeleton for genetic and bio-archaeological analysis.

The skeleton was recovered during excavations at Rajghat, an archaeological site in the middle Ganga Valley, in 1957. (Special arrangement) The skeleton was recovered during excavations at Rajghat, an archaeological site in the middle Ganga Valley, in 1957. (Special arrangement)

Why was the box opened now?

It was the department head, Professor M P Ahirwar, who took the lead to reopen the box and examine the skeletal remains. He approached Professor Gyaneshwar Chaubey of BHU’s Department of Zoology.

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“Following correspondence and the necessary approvals, it was decided to conduct a comprehensive scientific examination of the skeleton. At our request, a team of scientists led by Dr Prajwal Pratap Singh from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad, visited BHU,” said Professor Chaubey.

How was the skeleton examined?

Before opening the box, the team of experts trained BHU officials in the proper scientific procedures to prevent contamination of the ancient remains.

Donning protective gear, the researchers carefully handled and examined the skeleton. Since the bones had not been treated with any chemical preservatives, they were considered suitable for scientific testing.

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“When we opened the box, we found that the skeleton was in pieces. We selected a few well-preserved long bones that are suitable for ancient DNA testing. The collected bone samples will now be sent to a specialised laboratory for genetic analysis,” said Professor Chaubey.

The skeleton was recovered during excavations at Rajghat, an archaeological site in the middle Ganga Valley, in 1957. (Special arrangement) The skeleton was recovered during excavations at Rajghat, an archaeological site in the middle Ganga Valley, in 1957. (Special arrangement)

The samples will be analysed at one of the specialised ancient DNA laboratories in Hyderabad, Lucknow or Bengaluru, where scientists will attempt to recover genetic material from the centuries-old bones.

What can it reveal?

Professor Chaubey said the skeleton is believed to be about 1,000 years old. “But its age can only be confirmed through radiocarbon dating, which will provide a more precise estimate of when the individual lived.”

“In addition to radiocarbon dating, we will analyse mitochondrial DNA, which is inherited through the maternal line and can reveal maternal ancestry extending back thousands of years.”

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-On Tuesday, the wooden box was opened and a team of experts specialising in ancient DNA collected samples from the skeleton. (Express Photo) On Tuesday, the wooden box was opened and a team of experts specialising in ancient DNA collected samples from the skeleton. (Express Photo)

He added that since the skeleton appears to be that of a male, researchers will also try to recover Y-chromosome DNA. “This could help trace his paternal lineage and provide clues about his ancestral origins,” Professor Chaubey said.

He said the project will involve two types of analysis.

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The first, ancient DNA analysis, will help scientists identify the individual’s genetic ancestry and determine how the person was related to other ancient populations in South Asia, including those from the Harappan site of Rakhigarhi.

The second is stable isotope analysis, which can reveal the person’s diet and the types of food they consumed.

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Professor Ahirwar said the department had preserved the skeleton for nearly 70 years and that advances in scientific technology now made it possible to answer long-standing questions about the people who once lived in the middle Ganga Valley.

Why is Rajghat important?

Rajghat, located on the north-eastern edge of Varanasi near the confluence of the Ganga and Varuna rivers, is one of the most important archaeological sites in the middle Ganga Valley.

The site came to light in 1940 during the expansion of the Kashi railway station. Excavations carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India and BHU between 1957 and 1969 uncovered remains from several cultural periods, shedding light on the early history of the region.

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