BHU students protest at Varanasi as assailants open fire at Birla Hostel inmate

Three motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at a final-year undergraduate student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Saturday night while he was with a friend at the entrance of his hostel. In response, the students staged a protest at the hostel gate and blocked the road, demanding strict action against those involved in the attack as well as against the warden and others for allegedly failing to ensure proper security arrangements on the premises.
The victim, Roshan Mishra, 26, who escaped unhurt, alleged that he managed to escape by rushing inside the premises of Birla A Hostel, where he resides. Following the gunfire that occurred around 9.30 pm, other hostel inmates came out, but by then the attackers had fled the spot, the police said.
“Mishra handed over four empty cartridges that were allegedly used in the firing at him. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused,” said Raj Kumar Sharma, Station House Officer of Lanka police station.
The police suspect that the incident occurred due to a clash for supremacy within the university, and believe that the attack on Mishra was a fallout of an old dispute between two groups.
On receiving information about the protest, university officers and police personnel rushed to the spot. The blockade was lifted after the authorities assured the students that appropriate action would be taken
Based on a complaint filed by Mishra, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Lanka police station against five people, including current and former students of the university, on charges of attempt to murder.
In his complaint, Roshan Mishra has named three students — Piyush Tiwari, Rishabh, and Tapas — along with two former students, Kshitiz Upadhyay and Abhishek Upadhyay.
During the preliminary inquiry, the police learnt that Mishra had been booked last month for allegedly attacking Piyush Tiwari — one of the accused in the present case — following a dispute. Tiwari had reportedly sustained an injury to his head in that incident.
