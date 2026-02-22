BHU students protest at Varanasi as assailants open fire at Birla Hostel inmate

The police suspect that the incident occurred due to a clash for supremacy within the university, and believe that the attack on the BHU student was a fallout of an old dispute between two groups. (File photo)

Three motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at a final-year undergraduate student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Saturday night while he was with a friend at the entrance of his hostel. In response, the students staged a protest at the hostel gate and blocked the road, demanding strict action against those involved in the attack as well as against the warden and others for allegedly failing to ensure proper security arrangements on the premises.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The victim, Roshan Mishra, 26, who escaped unhurt, alleged that he managed to escape by rushing inside the premises of Birla A Hostel, where he resides. Following the gunfire that occurred around 9.30 pm, other hostel inmates came out, but by then the attackers had fled the spot, the police said.