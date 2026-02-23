Assailants fire shots at BHU hostel, angry students stage protest

The victim, Roshan Mishra, 26, who escaped unhurt, alleged that he managed to escape by rushing inside the premises of Birla A Hostel, where he resides.

Three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire allegedly at a final-year undergraduate student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi on Saturday night when he was with a friend at the entrance of his hostel.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Angry over the incident, students staged a protest at the hostel gate and blocked the road, demanding strict action against those involved in the attack as well as against the warden and others for allegedly failing to ensure proper security arrangements on the premises.

The victim, Roshan Mishra, 26, who escaped unhurt, alleged that he managed to escape by rushing inside the premises of Birla A Hostel, where he resides. Following the gunfire that occurred around 9.30 pm, other hostel inmates came out, but by then the attackers had fled the spot, the police said.