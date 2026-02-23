Assailants fire shots at BHU hostel, angry students stage protest

Varsity lodges FIR against protesting students for ‘misbehaving’ with staff and security personnel

By: Express News Service
3 min readLucknowFeb 23, 2026 08:03 AM IST
Assailants fire shots at BHU hostel, angry students stage protestThe victim, Roshan Mishra, 26, who escaped unhurt, alleged that he managed to escape by rushing inside the premises of Birla A Hostel, where he resides.
Make us preferred source on Google

Three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire allegedly at a final-year undergraduate student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi on Saturday night when he was with a friend at the entrance of his hostel.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Angry over the incident, students staged a protest at the hostel gate and blocked the road, demanding strict action against those involved in the attack as well as against the warden and others for allegedly failing to ensure proper security arrangements on the premises.

The victim, Roshan Mishra, 26, who escaped unhurt, alleged that he managed to escape by rushing inside the premises of Birla A Hostel, where he resides. Following the gunfire that occurred around 9.30 pm, other hostel inmates came out, but by then the attackers had fled the spot, the police said.

“Mishra handed over four empty cartridges that were allegedly used in the firing at him. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused,” said Raj Kumar Sharma, Station House Officer of Lanka police station.

The police suspect that the incident occurred due to a clash for supremacy within the university, and believe that the attack on Mishra was a fallout of an old dispute between two groups.

On receiving information about the protest, university officers and police personnel rushed to the spot. The blockade was lifted after the authorities assured the students that appropriate action would be taken. Based on a complaint filed by Mishra, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Lanka police station against five people, including current and former students of the university, on charges of attempt to murder.

In his complaint, Roshan Mishra has named three students — Piyush Tiwari, Rishabh, and Tapas — along with two former students, Kshitiz Upadhyay and Abhishek Upadhyay.

Story continues below this ad

During the preliminary inquiry, the police learnt that Mishra had been booked last month for allegedly attacking Piyush Tiwari — one of the accused in the present case — following a dispute. Tiwari had reportedly sustained an injury to his head in that incident.

The university on Sunday lodged an FIR against students who were protesting over the firing, alleging that they misbehaved with members of the proctorial team and security staff who had reached the hostel after receiving information about the incident.

The students were also accused of using abusive language against the Chief Proctor.

On a complaint filed by the university’s security officer, Parmanand Singh, the Varanasi police registered an FIR against unidentified students at the Lanka police station. No one has been arrested in this connection so far, Varanasi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gaurav Kumar.

Story continues below this ad

The case was registered under various charges, including rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and wrongful restraint.

According to the complaint, a team comprising members of the university’s proctorial board and security personnel rushed to the spot. On reaching there, they allegedly found around 35–40 students abusing the Chief Proctor. When the students were asked to stop, they allegedly pushed members of the proctorial team as well as the security staff. The complaint further alleged that the students later blocked the road, disrupting movement in the area.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement