BHU ranks third, AMU 10th in NIRF university ranking

Two universities of Uttar Pradesh are among the top 10 education institutions in the 2021 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of universities, which was released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday. While the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been ranked the third best university in the country, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is in the tenth spot in the list.

“This is the third consecutive term when BHU has maintained the third rank among the universities in the list issued by NIRF of the Education Ministry. The BHU has received 10th rank in the overall ranking of institutes,” said a statement issued by the BHU.

AMU spokesperson M Shafey Kidwai said,” Our university improved its ranking among the NIRF list of universities in the country, making it to the top ten at a time when we are celebrating our centenary year of foundation. It is a matter of pride. Last year, the university was ranked 11th.”

In total, seven universities from Uttar Pradesh have found a place among the top 100 list of universities. They are BHU (third), AMU (10th), Amity University in Noida (25th), KGMU in Lucknow (39th), Shiv Nadar University (56th), Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar University in Lucknow (65th), and Dayalbagh Educational Institute in Agra on (94th).

In the overall ranking for education institutes, the eight from UP among the top 100 are IIT Kanpur (5th), BHU (10th), AMU (18th), IIT-BHU (28th), Amity University (43rd), KGMU (60th), Shiv Nadar University (84th), and Motilal Nehru Institute of Technology in Prayagraj (88th).

Uttar Pradesh has four institutes in the NIRF list of top 50 medical institutes. They are Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) of Lucknow (fifth spot), BHU (seventh spot), King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow (ninth spot) and AMU (15th spot).

In total 1,657 institutes took part in the NIRF ranking process.

The NIRF ranking, which is released every year, is based on seven different parameters– teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

Other than an overall ranking and the ranking of top universities, the NIRF has also issued separate rankings for institutes related to engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, dental and research.