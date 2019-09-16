BHU prof accused of sexual misconduct told to go on leave

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) professor Shail Kumar Choubey, who was reinstated recently after being suspended in October last year over sexual harassment charges, has been asked to go on leave till the university’s Executive Council can take a final decision on the charges against him.

Last October, at least 36 students of BSc final year had accused the zoology professor of sexual misconduct and passing lewd comments.

The Sunday Express had reported that Choubey has been reinstated by the Executive Council, headed by Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Professor Rakesh Bhatnagar.

“I met some students today who were unhappy with the decision of the Executive Council. I have decided to request the Executive Council to reconsider its decision. I have also asked Professor Choubey to go on leave till a final decision is made by the Council,” Bhatnagar told The Indian Express on Sunday.

On Saturday, Bhatnagar had said that the Executive Council decided to mention the allegations in the service record of Choubey as his “major punishment”.

Meanwhile, the students, who have been protesting on the campus since Saturday evening against the Executive Council’s decision to reinstate the professor, have called off their agitation.

A member of the ICC, who did not wish to be identified, had said on Saturday that the report filed by the committee had clearly stated that Choubey was a “repeat offender and not fit to teach”.