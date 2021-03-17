BHU plans to start PG course on ‘Kashi Studies’ soon

Students pursuing the course will get an MA degree in history along with specialisation in 'Kashi Studies'. He added that the course is expected to get a go-ahead in the next academic council.

The Social Sciences Faculty of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is planning to soon start a postgraduate specialised course in ‘Kashi Studies’, which will teach students about the political, religious and social history of the holy city of Varanasi.

Confirming that a course has been prepared at the department, Dean of the Social Sciences Faculty, Professor Kaushal Kishore Mishra said the subject will be a part of the MA history course. Students pursuing the course will get an MA degree in history along with specialisation in ‘Kashi Studies’. He added that the course is expected to get a go-ahead in the next academic council.

“We are preparing a full course on Kashi Studies under the History Department of the Social Sciences Faculty. Our expert committee has approved the course. Under the course, students will study everything about Kashi (Varanasi) in detail, including its history, festivals, fairs, culture, religious significance, way of living, ghaats, temples, political and social journey and importance in freedom struggle. Given the increasing importance of Kashi at the global level, with the city being transformed and developed as a hub of religious tourism, a lot of people will be interested in learning about the city,” said Mishra.

“For example, when tourists come to Kashi, they search for learned guides but do not find any, because the existing guides do not know enough about the city. Being a tourist guide is one of many possibilities this course can provide. The students opting for the course will have history as their subject and ‘Kashi Studies’ as a specialisation course. The student can also clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) exams,” he said.

The official said the course has been decided and the same now has to go to the board of studies, which will review and approve it. Later, it will go to the academic council, which will complete the formalities. The next academic council is expected in April-end when the course is likely to be passed.