BHU MBBS interns hired impersonators to report for work, FIR against 7: Police

Four MBBS interns from Banaras Hindu University‘s Institute of Medical Sciences (BHU-IMS) were booked on January 20 for allegedly hiring impersonators to work on their behalf in hospital wards as part of the year-long internship that all medical graduates are required to complete. “An FIR was lodged against BHU-IMS’ four MBBS interns identified as Dr Nitin, Dr Shubham, Dr Saumik Dey and Dr Kriti Arora and, also the three impersonators Mohit Singh, Abhishek Singh and Priti Chauhan,” police said, adding that they were booked on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy at Lanka police station in Varanasi.

“Dr Nitin, Dr Shubham, Dr Saumik Dey and Dr Kriti Arora were in the internship batch of 2022-23,” they added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, Santosh Kumar Singh said, “It is a serious matter as untrained and unqualified persons were working in place of MBBS interns. The matter came to light after a nurse suspected them.”

BHU-IMS’ acting director Professor SK Singh directed the formation of a committee to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Medical Superintendent of BHU-IMS, Dr KK Gupta, said, “After getting information from a source that persons without a medical background were working on behalf of MBBS interns, my staff caught them. I sent a report to the director and asked a security officer to get an FIR lodged into the matter.” According to the police, on January 20, BHU-IMS security officer Arun Kumar alleged that he caught Mohit Singh and Abhishek Singh working on behalf of MBBS interns at the hospital.

“They were brought to the medical superintendent’s office. The two told the BHU administration that Dr Nitin paid them for reporting to duty in his place. They also alleged that they had earlier also filled in for Dr Shubham and Dr Saumik Dey from January 7 to January 15,” police said. Police said Mohit even claimed to have signed the duty register on behalf of Dr Saumik Dey. “Later, the hospital staff also caught Preeti Chauhan after her name came to light. Preeti allegedly worked at the Trauma Center between January 14 and January 18 in place of Dr Kriti Arora after the latter asked her to,” they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kashi Zone, Ram Sewak Gautam said, “As the IPC sections under which the FIR was lodged are bailable so all three persons caught by the hospital administration have been released. The investigation in the case is still on.”

He added that the police have asked hospital authorities to provide them with a report of the internal inquiry.

During preliminary inquiry, police came to know that the MBBS interns had hired the alleged impersonators from an employment website and used to pay though digital means.

“The alleged impersonators claimed to never have seen the MBBS interns on whose place they were working at the hospital,” said a police officer.