BHU launches fundraiser for scholarships, research

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched the ‘Pratidana: Mahamana Annual Fund’ fundraiser, seeking donations from its alumni and philanthropists to further “its transformative agenda of excellence”.

Established on February 4, 1916, Banaras Hindu University celebrated its 107th foundation day on Friday.

University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K. Jain said, “Mahamana’s unmatched vision and passion brought BHU to life more than a century ago with the support of generous philanthropists. He would be proud that the institution he founded towers today as the Asia’s largest residential university and among India’s oldest and most prestigious institution of higher learning.”

A BHU press release stated that contributions to ‘Pratidana:2022’ will support scholarships, enhance learning opportunities and promote excellence in teaching and enable impactful research as well as strengthen curricular and extracurricular experience and community life. Donors can also opt to target their financial support to programmes of their interest. Donations are eligible for a 100% tax deduction under Section 80G of the Income Tax Rules of India.

Jain said while BHU receives the annual government support for its operations, “It must rely on philanthropy of its alumni and supporters to power its transformative agenda of excellence to realise its ambition to join the leagues of the world’s greatest universities”.

BHU alumni have distinguished themselves in fields such as arts, literature, policy, academics, law, agriculture, science, engineering and medicine. Jain said, “It is my hope that we can leverage their time, talent and treasure as well as that of friends and well-wishers for BHU’s development in the years to come.