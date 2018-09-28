BHU hospital services affected as doctors’ strike enters fourth day

University spokesperson Rajesh Singh said that there is no Resident Doctor’s Association (RDA) in the university as all such associations are banned, and that the strike is without a leader. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File) University spokesperson Rajesh Singh said that there is no Resident Doctor’s Association (RDA) in the university as all such associations are banned, and that the strike is without a leader. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File)

Services at the Sir Sunderlal Hospital in Varanasi remained hit as the strike called by resident and junior doctors completed its third day on Friday. The strike was called following their clash with students of arts and law faculty of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The hospital is within BHU campus.

“Around 300 to 400 staff are on strike. Our senior doctors and professors are attending to patients and all the medical facilities, including the Trauma Centre, the ICU and OPD are running. However, we cannot say that the strike has had no effect on our services since the senior doctors now have additional load on them. Patients are definitely suffering and that is why we are continuously trying to reason with those on strike,” said hospital chief medical superintendent (CMS) Vijay Nath Mishra.

“In the last three days we have had two meetings with those on strike. They are demanding dedicated security in wake of the recent incidents. Their problem is genuine and the solution to it is a dedicated security for doctors in hospitals, similar to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the country. However there is no such provision yet and they need to understand that,” Mishra said.

He added that district SSP Sureshrao A Kulkarni and DM Surendra Singh also tried on Wednesday to convince the doctors but they did not agree to come back on work.

University spokesperson Rajesh Singh said that there is no Resident Doctor’s Association (RDA) in the university as all such associations are banned, and that the strike is without a leader.

On late Monday night, around half-a-dozen students were injured and around four motorcycles gutted following the clash that was triggered after a patient’s attendant allegedly misbehaved with some junior doctors. All classes and academic facilities have been suspended till Friday in wake of the incidents and students of five hostels were asked to vacate their rooms.

