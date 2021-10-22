Bhagwat takes stock of temple construction

In his first visit to the Ram temple since its construction began last August, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday visited the site and took stock of the ongoing development works.

Bhagwat was on a three-day Ayodhya visit to take part in RSS’s ongoing “Sharirik Abhyas Varg” (physical training camp) at Karsevakpuram.

Before leaving Ayodhya, Bhagwat visited the makeshift temple and attended aarti there. Accompanied by office bearers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Bhagwat visited the temple construction site.

Trust office bearers and engineers of a construction agency displayed the project map and briefed him about the progress.

Nearly 500 swayamsevaks from across the country are participating in the week-long physical training camp.