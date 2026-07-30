‘Bhadohi to be renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar again’: Yogi Adityanath at Varanasi event

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others pay tributes at the statue of Sant Ravidas at Seer Govardhan village in Varanasi on Wednesday. PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced to rename Bhadohi district as Sant Ravidas Nagar on the occasion of the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas.

The district was renamed as Sant Ravidas Nagar by the then CM Mayawati during her 2007-2012 tenure while her successor Akhilesh Yadav reverted the decision by retaining the old name Bhadohi during the Samajwadi government’s term.

Addressing an event organised by BJP at Seer Govardhan in Varanasi, the birthplace of Ravidas, the Chief Minister said the park where the programme was held will also be dedicated to Ravidas. In accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the airport in Jalandhar has been named after the saint, he added.