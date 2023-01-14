‘Best MLA’ award from next session: UP Assembly Speaker

HAVING SEEN instances of sloganeering with placards, disturbances during the Governor’s address and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) going ‘live’ on social media about their protests inside the Assembly, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has now decided to give an award for “best MLA” from the coming session.

Speaker Satish Mahana, who returned to Lucknow after attending the All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur, said on Friday that a committee would be formed for selection of “best MLA” and several factors would be taken into account for the selection, which would also include conduct outside the Assembly.

“The selection would not be by me alone but by a committee and on the basis of factors both inside as well as outside the Assembly. The committee will first decide the procedure for selection of the best MLA and based on it, the selection would be done,” said Mahana.

Mahana also claimed that this time, the Budget session of the state Assembly would be longer and everyone who wants to speak would be given a chance, even if it means taking the session beyond midnight.

“Sabko bolne ka mauka diya jayega,” the Speaker said.

He added that some of the initiatives taken by the state Assembly in the recent past, such as digitisation, interaction with MLAs based on their profession or holding women-specific session attracted the attention of Speakers from other states, who he said have shown interest to visit the Uttar Pradesh Assembly soon.

He informed that eight resolutions were passed during the conference in Jaipur and one of them was to “recognise efforts made for encouraging effective and qualitative participation of members and supporting higher productivity in the business of the house of legislatures”.

The resolution was made “to institute an annual best Legislature Award for Legislative Bodies to be selected through an objective criteria

based mechanism”.