Beaten up for voting BSP in UP, claims Dalit family

A Dalit family in a Mathura village has alleged that they were attacked in their home last Sunday for voting on ‘elephant’ – the poll symbol of the BSP. The police, however, said the incident was not linked to the elections. An FIR has been registered against seven persons of the village.

“We received information that some people were attacked in a house on Sunday. The FIR was filed on the basis of the complaint given by the family which said that the accused objected to their vote. During the investigation, it was found that the assault took place over an issue regarding a cricket match. Further investigation is pending,” said Circle Officer (Goverdhan) Gaurav Tripathi.

Police also said that they have video statements of family denying that the incident was linked to the polls. As per the FIR, a group of seven entered the family’s house and began assaulting them. “They told us that we had voted for ‘elephant’ instead of the candidate we were told to support… They fired multiple rounds in the air to disperse the crowd,” the FIR stated.