Be innovative to solve housing problem: CM to new assistant engineers

Giving away the appointment letters to 33 assistant engineers of Housing and Urban Planning Department, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that innovative efforts to solve the problems is the need of the hour and cited the example of Moradabad, where an affordable housing scheme was recently launched.

Claiming that development authorities in the state were once the “centres of corruption”, the chief minister said that evident changes have been brought in the functioning of development authorities.

“Be it need for affordable housing in cities or rapid rail to metro, the Housing and Urban Planning Department manages all. Since the scope of its work is massive, the need is for innovative thinking and honest efforts to find solutions to the problems,” said Adityanath.

Claiming that good officers were appointed in the department, Adityanath said: “Innovative effort is the need of the hour. Not only is a large population in the cities living on encroached land but there is a pile of garbage there, which leads to diseases and then the government has to pay for the treatment.”

He said that the government has conducted extensive mapping of such slums and made housing there. The chief minister said informed that while the metro has started operation in four cities, next month metro services would be launched in Kanpur and Agra.

The CM also claimed that his government has given about 4.5 lakh jobs so far and no one could point a finger at any of these appointments. “After 2017, several times more appointments in government and private sector were made as compared with jobs given between 2002 and 2017. For an appointment, no candidate needed any recommendation and wherever we got even the slightest clue of any discrepancy, our government has taken very strict action,” he claimed. — With PTI inputs