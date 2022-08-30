scorecardresearch
Basti Dalit boy murder case: Three family members of girl arrested in UP

The arrests were made after police got the Dalit youth’s autopsy report, which confirmed that he died of strangulation.

Police had booked the accused on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

BASTI police on Monday arrested two brothers and a cousin of an 18-year-old Muslim girl for the murder of a Dalit youth who was allegedly in a relationship with her.

The girl had died on Friday night. Police exhumed her body on Sunday after they recovered the body of the 19-year-old Dalit youth, who used to live in the same village and had gone missing Friday night. Police suspected that the two deaths were the fallout of “honour” killing.

The arrests were made after police got the Dalit youth's autopsy report, which confirmed that he died of strangulation.

“The postmortem report of the 19-year-old Dalit youth stated that he died of throttling… No other injury mark except the strangulation mark was found on the youth’s body,” Inspector General (Basti Range) Ram Krishna Bhardwaj said.

“The cause of the girl’s death could not be ascertained. There was no injury mark on her body. Her viscera has been preserved and will be sent to a laboratory,” Bhardwaj added.

Police suspect that the girl died from consuming a poisonous substance. “This will be corroborated after receiving the viscera report,” said a police officer.

Police had booked the accused on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

