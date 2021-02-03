Barring 83 facilities, UP denotifies all Covid hospitals from today

With the number of Covid-19 cases decreasing in Uttar Pradesh, the state health department has issued a fresh order to denotify all Covid hospitals, barring 83 such facilities. The move aims to bring non-Covid health facilities back to normal and ensure resumption of medical college classes.

Earlier, the state had at least 324 Covid hospitals.

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad late on Monday night, from Wednesday normal medical facilities will resume in all hospitals that have been denotified, while classes will start after proper sanitisation exercise is conducted. The district administrations have, however, been asked to inform the denotified hospitals in their respective areas that in case of need, the facilities will have to resume Covid treatment following a five-day notice.

“Other than the listed hospitals, all the other Covid hospitals have been denotified. After proper sanitisation, all denotified hospitals will resume normal medical treatment and classes. As a result of Covid vaccination, the system of active quarantine will end from March 15,” read Prasad’s letter to all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers.

The decision comes in the wake of the state recording 5,007 active cases of covid infection, out of which 1,341 asymptomatic patients are in home isolation, while 420 are in private Covid hospitals.

Following the order, the state will now have 15 L-3 hospitals, 68 L-2 hospitals and no L-1 hospital. Earlier, out of at least 324 Covid hospitals, 228 were under L-1 category, 71 in L-2 and 25 in L-3.

The 83 hospitals, which will continue as Covid hospitals and are spread across all the 75 districts, have 17,235 beds in total. As many as 7,023 beds have oxygen supply and 1,342 have ventilators. So far, the state had over 1.51 lakh hospital beds reserved for Covid treatment.

Prasad’s letter added that the number of private Covid hospitals will be as per requirement and the respective DMs will take a decision as per the CMOs’ suggestions.