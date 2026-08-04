Bareilly’s Urs-e-Razvi advanced in view of Kanwar Yatra; meat off menu

In view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the organisers of the Urs-e-Ala Hazrat, or Urs-e-Razvi, in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly have for the first time advanced the festival by a day and decided that vegetarian food will be served instead of the customary meat dishes, following directions from the district administration and police.

The three-day festival that draws devotees from around the world has been rescheduled from August 7-9 to August 6-8 because it falls this year in the month of Sawan, when large numbers of people from Bareilly, as well as those passing through the district for the Kanwar Yatra, are expected to be on the move.

The decision was taken keeping in mind traffic congestion as well as a desire to avoid situations in which devotees from the two communities might cross paths, officials said.

“The decision to change the dates was taken keeping in mind the presence of large numbers of Kanwariyas in the city on the following day (August 10), as well as a request made by the district administration and police,” Nasir Qureshi, media in-charge of the Ala Hazrat Dargah, said in a statement.

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He explained that the Urs had originally been scheduled for August 7-9, with the concluding Kul Sharif ceremony coinciding with major Kanwar processions passing through the city.

“Following a directive from dargah chief Maulana Subhan Raza Khan (Subhani Miyan), an eight-member panel of Islamic scholars was constituted to examine the issue and recommend whether the dates ought to be changed. Senior police and administration officials also visited and met with the dargah leadership, requesting that the event be rescheduled in the interest of public order and security. Following consultations with the scholars, and taking the administration’s request into account, it was decided that the 108th Urs-e-Razvi would instead be held from August 6 to 8 — Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi added that the revised schedule is being communicated through social media, so that pilgrims who had planned their travel around the previously announced dates could adjust their arrangements accordingly.

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When contacted, Manush Pareek, Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, said that he and a team from the district administration had met the dargah chief to request a shift in the Urs dates, keeping in mind the anticipated heavy traffic on Monday, August 10—the day on which a large number of Kanwar pilgrims were expected to be present in the city. We also asked the dargah administration to instruct all langar committees and groups organising community meals for pilgrims to serve only vegetarian food this year.

“Following our request, the dargah chief agreed to both our demands,” he added.

The dargah administration said it expected around 10 lakh people to visit Bareilly to take part in the Urs, arriving not only from different parts of the country but also from abroad, including Australia, South Africa, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Bangladesh, the United States, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and several other countries.

No DJ system in processions

Qureshi also explained that since this year’s Urs-e-Ala Hazrat coincides with Sawan, during which meat-related restrictions are also observed, the dargah has appealed to all langar committees and those organising community meals to arrange meat-free, vegetarian dishes for pilgrims.

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“We have urged people not to use DJ sound systems, as they encourage unnecessary noise and extravagant spending,” he added.

The organisers have also appealed to pilgrims to offer flower baskets in place of cloth chadars and to donate whatever money they save in the process to charitable causes.

Meanwhile, the traditional offering of ceremonial chadars at the dargah has already begun.

1,500 volunteers

The dargah committee has constituted a team of 1,500 volunteers to work round the clock throughout the Urs. The volunteers, who will be issued cards, will work in three eight-hour shifts, providing assistance to pilgrims and overseeing arrangements 24 hours a day.

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These volunteers will be deployed at the dargah complex and Islamia College ground, where the main event will take place, as well as at various other locations across the city. Religious discourses will be delivered by Islamic scholars and spiritual leaders from both India and abroad.