UP girl dies by suicide after café visit video goes viral; brother alleges rape

The Bareilly police have lodged a case against eight people under charges of abetment of suicide, gang rape, and criminal intimidation, among others. (Image generated using AI)

A 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, a day after a video of her sitting with two teenage boys from another community at a café went viral on social media. With the girl’s elder brother alleging that the boys had gang-raped her, the police have lodged a case against eight people, including the minors.

“The investigation is on. The police are examining the case from all possible angles,” Anurag Arya, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, said.

According to the police, the teenager was at the cafe with the three boys on Tuesday when three men arrived, allegedly filmed the group, and circulated the video on social media. The police said the three men who shot the video are associated with Hindu organisations.