UP girl dies by suicide after café visit video goes viral; brother alleges rape

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A 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, a day after a video of her sitting with two teenage boys from another community at a café went viral on social media. With the girl’s elder brother alleging that the boys had gang-raped her, the police have lodged a case against eight people, including the minors.
“The investigation is on. The police are examining the case from all possible angles,” Anurag Arya, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, said.
According to the police, the teenager was at the cafe with the three boys on Tuesday when three men arrived, allegedly filmed the group, and circulated the video on social media. The police said the three men who shot the video are associated with Hindu organisations.
The police said they have recovered two videos linked to the incident. In one, the victim is seen sitting at the café with the teenage boys. In the other, three men are seen confronting and questioning the boys. The police said neither video shows any assault.
The girl’s elder brother, however, alleged that the teenage boys had gangraped her on Tuesday and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident. He further alleged that his sister, who had studied up to Class IX and worked at a medical clinic, had been introduced to one of the minors named in the case by a female doctor. He accused the doctor of luring young girls and urging them to convert.
Based on his complaint, the Bareilly police registered a First Information Report against eight people: the three minors who allegedly accompanied the victim to the café, the three men accused of filming and circulating the video, the unidentified café owner, and the doctor at whose clinic the victim worked. They have been booked under charges of abetment of suicide, gang rape, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and criminal intimidation.
The police said a post-mortem has been conducted and they are now awaiting forensic results.
The victim’s brother told The Indian Express that she had recounted the incident to their mother on Tuesday evening. “We decided to approach the police and file a complaint the next morning. She was overwhelmed by the alleged harassment and threats from the accused,” he added.
He accused Himanshu Patel, Devendra Patel and Nirdosh Rathore of recording her video and circulating it on social media. This, he said, put the victim under severe emotional distress. Himanshu Patel is affiliated with the Hindu Jagran Manch.
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