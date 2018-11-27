Lucknow: Sub-inspector ‘shoots self’ on police station premises in Bareilly

A sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead with a revolver on Baradari police station premises, in Bareilly district Monday.

The deceased was identified as Satveer Singh Tyagi (54), a native of Amroha. Police said a suicide note has been recovered.

Satveer was in-charge of the store at Baradari police station where items seized in different cases were kept. Homeguard Ved Prakash Gupta was deployed to assist him.

DIG, Bareilly Range, D K Thakur said, “The suicide note purportedly written by Satveer stated that he checked the store records to find that currency related to a case was missing. The note said that when he checked with Ved Prakash, the latter denied having any knowledge about the same.”

The DIG said an FIR on charge of abetment of suicide will be lodged against Ved Prakash.

Baradari police station SHO Satish Kumar Yadav said that after being promoted as sub-inspector, Satveer had gone for training. When he returned, he got a new posting in Etah district. On Monday, he reached Baradari police station to hand over the charge of the store. He later went to his official residence in the station campus.

“One of Satveer’s friends, who came meet him, went to his room which was locked from inside. He kept knocking on the door to get no response. We rushed there and entered room through a window to find him lying in a pool of blood. A revolver which was seized in a case and kept in the store was lying close to him which he had used to shoot himself on his head,” the SHO said.

No one at the campus heard the gunshot, the SHO said.