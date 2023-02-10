Minor kills boy one year elder to him at Bareilly marriage function: police

A 13-year-old died after another minor, a year younger to him, smashed a glass bottle on his head following a spat over space on the dance floor at a marriage function in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Thursday night.

Police identified the deceased as Kamal Diwakar, a Class 5 student, and said that he and the other boy had a verbal fight while dancing at the function in Ratan Nandpur village. As Diwakar continued with his dance, the accused picked up a glass bottle from a nearby counter and smashed it on the head of Diwakar, who fell on the floor bleeding profusely, according to police.

Diwakar was immediately taken to a nearby nursing home and from there to a Bareilly hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His father Harishanker Diwaker lodged an FIR at the Nawabganj police station against the accused, a resident of Bhojipura village. “We have lodged the first information report and are verifying the actual age of the accused. No arrest has yet been made so far,” Rajiv Kumar Singh, in charge of the Nawabganj police station, told The Indian Express over the phone.