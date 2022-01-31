Bareilly: Man arrested for killing daughter’s mother-in-law; cops say his sons among 6 held

The Bareilly police on Sunday arrested a man, his four sons, and nephew for allegedly attacking and killing a 40-year-old woman in the district two days earlier. The attack occurred almost a year after the victim’s son eloped with the main accused’s daughter and married her.

Both the families are from the same community, according to the police. The SHO of the police station concerned said the victim’s son first eloped with the prime accused’s daughter in April 2020.

The girl was a minor at the time. Last April, the couple again eloped and returned home a few days later. The girl, by then, had turned 18 years old, the SHO said.

After the wedding, the victim’s family fled the village, fearing for their lives, and relocated to Jaipur. The police said that on Friday the victim and her husband returned to the village for some personal work when assailants set on them. While the 40-year-old’s husband managed to escape, the attackers hit her with sticks. The police filed an FIR based on a complaint by the victim’s husband.