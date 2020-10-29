Bareilly girl decides to stay with parents, kidnapping case against youth dropped

The case led to the attack on the police station by a mob allegedly led by local BJP leaders on October 20. (File)

A girl, who was kept at a protection home in Bareilly after she had allegedly eloped with a youth from another community and brought back from Rajasthan, has been sent to live with her parents on the court’s directives. Police have also dropped the kidnapping case against the youth after the girl showed documents that she was 19 years old and had gone with the youth on her own.

On October 17, the girl’s father had lodged an FIR alleging that his “17-year-old daughter” was abducted by a youth from another community with an aim to marry her. He had also alleged that his daughter had Rs 8 lakh in cash and jewellery with her when she was abducted by the youth.

The case led to the attack on the police station by a mob allegedly led by local BJP leaders on October 20. Police later traced the youth and the girl to a hotel in Ajmer in Rajasthan and brought them back to Bareilly on Saturday. However, the girl refused to go with her parents, saying that she was a major and had married the youth. She was then sent to a protection home.

Meanwhile, police lodged a forgery case against the youth, claiming that they have recovered two fake Aadhaar cards of the girl from his possession.

On Tuesday, the girl recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate in which she claimed that she had married the youth. “But she refused to go to the youth’s house, and instead said that she would stay with her parents. The court then ordered to hand over the girl’s custody to her parents,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) Ravindra Kumar.

According to police, the girl showed her educational certificates as a proof that she was a major. “As per the girl’s documents, she was 19 years. Since the girl is an adult and told the magistrate that she had gone to Ajmer on her own, so we are dropping the kidnapping charge against the youth,” said Circle Officer (Bareilly) Saad Mian Khan.

The girl, however, could not produce any documentary proof of her marriage.

