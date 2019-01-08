Bareilly: 2 of gang that robbed jeweller of Rs 15L gunned down in ‘encounter’

HOURS after a gang robbed a jeweller of Rs 15 lakh and shot at his accountant in Bareilly, a police team claimed to have gunned down two of its members in an alleged encounter.

Police claimed to have recovered all of the cash, two motorcycles and two countrymade pistols from the spot. Three members of the gang managed to escape. The deceased are yet to be identified.

The accountant sustained a gunshot injury in the head. Geetesh Kapil, station house officer of City Kotwali police station, and constable Praveen suffered bullet injuries during the alleged encounter.

EPXLAINED 71 and counting... UP encounter toll After Monday’s incident, the number of “criminals” killed in police encounters across UP since the BJP government came to power is 71. Police data till November 2018 says around 3,000 police encounters have taken place in the state, in which around 800 “criminals” got injured. Five policemen were killed and around 550 suffered injuries. Police claim to arrested 7,000 criminals after encounters. Districts with the highest number of such incidents are Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Azamgarh and Bulandshahr.

The Bareilly SSP’s spokesperson said, “At around 5.30 am Monday, businessman Vimal Agarwal, his employees Kamta Prasad and Sumit were on their way to the railway station in a taxi. At Kohdapeer crossing, five youths on two motorcycles overtook and intercepted the vehicle. Three of them got down and snatched a bag containing cash from Sumit. When the latter resisted, one of the robbers opened fire. He then snatched the bag and escaped.”

An alert was sent to all police stations soon after the incident.

Senior Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar said, “At around 2.30 pm, a police team spotted five persons approaching on two motorcycles near Alalpur locality.”

He claimed that when the team tried to stop them, they opened fire. The team also fired in retaliation, he added.

After a few minutes, the gang allegedly stopped firing. The police team moved closer to find two of its members lying injured. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.