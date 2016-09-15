Bareilly: Five of a family, including 3 children, killed by kin

Five members of a family, including three children, were allegedly found murdered in their apartment under the Hafizganj police station area of Bareilly district.

The incident took place at Tigra village where Jaspreet Kaur (42) was found hacked to death along with her three children — Gurudayal (14), Hardayal (10) and daughter Aashu (12) — in their house late Monday night. Initially, police had suspected that Jaspreet’s husband Succha Singh, who was said to be an alcoholic and used to beat his wife frequently, had committed the crime and escaped. However, Succha too was found dead 500 metres away from his house with a gunshot injury on his back.

Police on Wednesday arrested Succha’s brother, Kashmeer Singh, who lived nearby. Earlier Succha had lodged a case against his brother for allegedly raping his wife, and had later compromised when he was offered Rs 1 lakh by his brother, Bharadwaj claimed.

Kashmeer later confessed to having killed Succha’s wife and children, and also claimed that their brother-in-law Jogindar Singh shot Succha later, the SSP said, adding that a search is on to find Jogindar.

On being questioned, Succha’s mother, Balbeer Kaur, who also lives in the same house, claimed that she did not know about the attack on the family as she thought Succha was beating up his wife as usual.

“When the screams stopped suddenly, I went upstairs to find Jaspreet lying dead and informed the police. When the police came, they found my three grandchildren lying dead on the terrace,” said Balbeer.

