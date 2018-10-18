Bareilly: 5 held for assault on police

While the accused claimed to police that they were associated with the Hindu Yuva Vahini, the organisation’s Bareilly coordinator Ajay Maurya has denied it. While the accused claimed to police that they were associated with the Hindu Yuva Vahini, the organisation’s Bareilly coordinator Ajay Maurya has denied it.

Four persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking police while demanding the release of a man in Bareilly the previous night.

They were allegedly part of a mob that had gathered in Fatehpur Paschim police station and tore the uniform of two constables and a homeguard. Police had to lathicharge to disperse the mob. “The arrested accused were today produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rural, Satish Kumar.

The mob was demanding the release a man named Sanjeev, said Bareilly circle officer Jagmohan Butola. “Sanjeev was fighting with a man named Ishaq after their vehicles had collided at Fatehganj town on Tuesday night. Sanjeev was drunk,” said Butola. “Both were later brought to Fatehganj town police out post.”

A few minutes later, five persons arrived at the outpost and argued with the police over detaining Sanjeev, he said, he said.

Sensing trouble, police shifted the two to Fatehganj Pashim police station.

“At around 10 pm, a mob reached the police station and protested. When the policemen refused, the mob attacked them,” said CO Jagmohan. Sanjeev was also allegedly involved in the assault on the police.

Additional force arrived at the spot and executed a mild lathicharge to disperse the mob.

The four accused and Sanjeev, all residents of Fatehganj town, were booked under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Ishaq, meanwhile was released.

While the accused claimed to police that they were associated with the Hindu Yuva Vahini, the organisation’s Bareilly coordinator Ajay Maurya has denied it.

“We are still looking for others involved in the incident,” said ASP Satish Kumar.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App